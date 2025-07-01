DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:DOCN opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in DigitalOcean by 4.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.