DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 99,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

