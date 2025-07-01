Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in KLA were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $895.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $914.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.