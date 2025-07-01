Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 634 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Amgen by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

