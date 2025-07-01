Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $853,000 Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Target were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.1% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

