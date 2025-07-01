DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $109,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AON has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.
AON Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $357.12 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $291.72 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.94.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.