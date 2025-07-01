DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $109,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $314,166.29. The trade was a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ROK opened at $332.15 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $332.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

