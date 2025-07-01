CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.79.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CYBR stock opened at $406.88 on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $406.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.03. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

