CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.79.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $406.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.03. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

