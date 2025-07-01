Custos Family Office LLC Buys 1,453 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,892,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $622.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.