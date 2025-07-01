Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Raised by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $69,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,223,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after buying an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.94 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.