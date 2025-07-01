CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $510.02 and last traded at $509.31, with a volume of 2700649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $499.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,211,865.92. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,821 shares of company stock valued at $112,370,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

