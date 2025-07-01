Critical Review: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -4.19% -0.75% -0.69% Research Solutions -8.03% -5.80% -1.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kornit Digital and Research Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $203.82 million 4.58 -$16.80 million ($0.18) -109.11 Research Solutions $44.62 million 2.07 -$3.79 million ($0.14) -20.33

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kornit Digital. Kornit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kornit Digital and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kornit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.04%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets. The company also offers Article Galaxy, a solution that allows research organizations to load their entitlements, consisting of subscriptions, discount or token packages, and their existing library of articles. In addition, it provides Manage platform, a references solution that allows users to access the article inside the platform including setting up personal folders or team folders and allows researchers to markup and take notes on the articles in a supported browser on a desktop or tablet. Further, the company’s platform facilitates the sale of published STM content sold as individual articles. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

