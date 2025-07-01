Critical Review: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) & James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

James River Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares James River Group and Fidelity National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $707.63 million 0.38 -$81.12 million ($3.09) -1.87 Fidelity National Financial $12.78 billion 1.23 $1.27 billion $4.04 14.19

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. James River Group pays out -1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -12.81% -2.12% -0.22% Fidelity National Financial 8.43% 14.88% 1.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for James River Group and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

James River Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than James River Group.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats James River Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides insurance for fronting, program administrators, managing general agents, and independent retail agents. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

