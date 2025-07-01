Contrasting Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CareCloud and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CareCloud and Tivic Health Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $110.84 million 0.89 $7.85 million ($0.22) -10.57 Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 4.47 N/A N/A N/A

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Volatility and Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 8.92% 24.08% 16.09% Tivic Health Systems -4.07% -0.67% -0.57%

Summary

CareCloud beats Tivic Health Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

