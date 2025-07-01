Contrasting Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Helius Medical Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.61 billion 0.64 -$6.94 million ($0.38) -34.93 Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 9.71 -$11.74 million ($47.53) -0.20

Risk & Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integra LifeSciences and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 4 3 2 0 1.78 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences -1.78% 12.12% 4.58% Helius Medical Technologies -3,010.14% -418.82% -243.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.