Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 22,112.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $28,775.25. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 411,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,886.70. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $69,022.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,533.60. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

