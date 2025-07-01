Comparing SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 11.96% 8.70% 1.33% SLR Investment 38.60% 9.53% 3.84%

Volatility and Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $302.03 million 0.73 $35.88 million $1.60 5.94 SLR Investment $232.43 million N/A $95.76 million $1.61 10.02

This table compares Medallion Financial and SLR Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SLR Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLR Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallion Financial and SLR Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 SLR Investment 2 2 2 1 2.29

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given SLR Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Dividends

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Medallion Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SLR Investment pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Medallion Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund’s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

