Comparing Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) & Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Core & Main has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $7.44 billion 1.60 $411.00 million $2.15 28.02 Lincoln Electric $4.01 billion 2.89 $466.11 million $8.11 25.56

This table compares Core & Main and Lincoln Electric”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lincoln Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core & Main. Lincoln Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core & Main, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core & Main and Lincoln Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lincoln Electric 1 1 3 0 2.40

Core & Main presently has a consensus target price of $59.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Lincoln Electric has a consensus target price of $206.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Core & Main.

Profitability

This table compares Core & Main and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.47% 23.55% 6.80% Lincoln Electric 11.44% 39.44% 14.75%

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Core & Main on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc. is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States. In addition, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico; provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products used in mining, steel, agricultural, and industrial mill applications; and designs and manufactures robotic assembly and arc welding systems that automate the tacking and welding of steel beams. Further, the company serves general fabrication, oil and gas, power generation, process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

