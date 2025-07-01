Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4,606.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after buying an additional 14,369,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

