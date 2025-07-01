Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Shares of CL opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

