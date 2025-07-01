CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Increased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3%

CME Group stock opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

