Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 44,453 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

