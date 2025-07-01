Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 645 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

