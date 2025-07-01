Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $330.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.