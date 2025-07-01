Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Investors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Cigna Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2%

CI stock opened at $330.12 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.