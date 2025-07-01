Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

