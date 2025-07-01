Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

