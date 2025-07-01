Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,578,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MFC opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.