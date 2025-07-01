Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

