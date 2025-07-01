Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 305,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,190,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

