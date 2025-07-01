CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,861 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

JHG opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

