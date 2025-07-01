CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,040,075,000 after purchasing an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,697,000 after buying an additional 357,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,200,000 after buying an additional 864,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $539,554,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

