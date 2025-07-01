CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $18.02 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $260.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

