CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.04 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,522.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,429.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,359.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,528.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,532.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

