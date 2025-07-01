Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $84,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after buying an additional 855,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $408.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.66 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

