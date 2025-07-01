CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a 14.3% increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

CF Bankshares has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 11.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Bankshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CF Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

