Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cencora were worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $299.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.