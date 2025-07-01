Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.86. Ceconomy shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 29,392 shares.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.
