Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.86. Ceconomy shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 29,392 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

About Ceconomy

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

