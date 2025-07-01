Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CS. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins upgraded Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.17.

Shares of CS opened at C$8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -214.02, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.77.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

