Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CS stock opened at C$8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -214.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.15.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

