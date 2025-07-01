Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $212.86 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $215.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

