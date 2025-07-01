Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 3215879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,534 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after acquiring an additional 714,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

