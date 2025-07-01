Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.