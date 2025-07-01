Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

