Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 533 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,533,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,888,000 after buying an additional 518,387 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

