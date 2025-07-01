Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,288 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

