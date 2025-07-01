Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 474 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,473,000 after buying an additional 94,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,570,000 after acquiring an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $806,291,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ITW opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.22 and its 200-day moving average is $249.62.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.