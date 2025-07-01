Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,018,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after buying an additional 2,083,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

