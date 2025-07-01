Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 144.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

