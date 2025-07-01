Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 688 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

